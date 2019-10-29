Inyoung You, 21, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Alexander Urtula . Prosecutors say You subjected Urtula to a campaign of psychological cruelty — “unrelenting abuse” that escalated over time and resulted in his death on May 20, when he jumped off the roof of a Roxbury parking garage. You allegedly watched nearby as he fell.

Boston College students expressed shock and sadness Tuesday morning amid the news that one of their classmates had committed suicide in May and that a criminal case was being launched against the student’s girlfriend, also a Boston College student.

“It made me really upset,” CeCe Chase, 20, said. “All the students I know at Boston College are very happy-go-lucky and kind and caring, and a big message at BC is ‘women and men [helping] others,’ so it just kind of totally went against that and made me upset.”

Daniela Ronga, 19, said the case should bring more attention to the fact that women can abuse men.

“It’s something people probably don’t expect,” she said. “It’s really horrible, but it can provide an example of something people should look out for.”

One senior, who wouldn’t share his name, said he had taken a class with You and they would often talk about her relationship, which she described as stressful for her.

“She was really funny, but at the same time I knew that she had a lot of problems going on,” he said. “I knew she tried her best, and she did care about people.”

Amanda Brown, 21, a psychology major, said the campus was abuzz with the news.

“I feel like everyone has really been talking about it because it is something that is kind of a big deal around here,” she said.

She said students were told in May about Urtula’s death, “but there wasn’t an explanation as to why he passed away.”

Nick Lombardi said, “I was most shocked by how similar it was to the Plainville case with Michelle Carter because I watched that documentary on HBO.” At the same time, he said, based on news reports, “Obviously, there are huge differences . . . What [You] was doing seemed more egregious that what Michelle Carter was doing.”

“Any time you have a situation like that, it’s obviously very tragic,” he said.

