A powerful king tide brought minor flooding to the Boston waterfront Tuesday afternoon, with visitors dodging waves that were slamming over docks and maneuvering around water pooling on walkways.

The scene is one that experts say will probably be replayed in the future as sea levels rise.

A king tide is an “exceptionally high tide” that occurs when the sun and moon align and the “gravitational pull on the Earth is at its strongest,” according to NASA.