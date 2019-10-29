A powerful king tide brought minor flooding to the Boston waterfront Tuesday afternoon, with visitors dodging waves that were slamming over docks and maneuvering around water pooling on walkways.
The scene is one that experts say will probably be replayed in the future as sea levels rise.
A king tide is an “exceptionally high tide” that occurs when the sun and moon align and the “gravitational pull on the Earth is at its strongest,” according to NASA.
Here’s a look at how the tides were affecting Boston on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the king tides could also be seen in the Seaport.
Not much wiggle room in Boston’s #Seaport during a 12’ #kingtide. #wickedhightide pic.twitter.com/SbKAzOBsZK— Jonathan Berk (@berkie1) October 29, 2019