A powerful king tide brought minor flooding to the Boston waterfront Tuesday afternoon, with visitors dodging waves that were slamming over docks and maneuvering around water pooling on walkways.

The scene is one that experts say will probably be replayed in the future as sea levels rise.

A king tide is an “exceptionally high tide” that occurs when the sun and moon align and the “gravitational pull on the Earth is at its strongest,” according to NASA.

Here’s a look at how the tides were affecting Boston on Tuesday.

Lilli Vo, who works with Boston Harbor Now, walked in the water at Long Wharf during the king tides.
Lilli Vo, who works with Boston Harbor Now, walked in the water at Long Wharf during the king tides.
Kristin Poch of Wellesley dipped her toes in the water at Long Wharf.
Kristin Poch of Wellesley dipped her toes in the water at Long Wharf.
Kristin Poch ran through the water.
Kristin Poch ran through the water.
A father held his 27-month-old son as they looked out over the water.
A father held his 27-month-old son as they looked out over the water.

Meanwhile, the king tides could also be seen in the Seaport.

