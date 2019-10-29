A separate investigation by the Professional Standards Unit of the New Hampshire State Police also vindicated Vicente.

The New Hamphire attorney general’s office said its review had exonerated Trooper Francisco Vicente of lying in a drug case that faced difficulties due to discrepancies in testimony and reports from officers from an array of law enforcement agencies.

Top law enforcement officials in New Hampshire on Tuesday cleared a state trooper who had been accused of lying about a major fentanyl trafficking case in federal court, a departure from the punishment meted out by Massachusetts authorities to other members of the same police task force.

Advertisement

“He did not lie in court,” Colonel Christopher Wagner of the New Hampshire State Police said at a news conference Tuesday.

Vicente was a member of a task force of federal, state, and local officers investigating a fentanyl trafficking ring based in Lawrence. Vicente was assisted in the investigation by the Lowell Police Department. That agency had investigated misconduct claims against its own officers, disciplining five earlier this year for writing a report and affidavit filled with errors.

Vicente’s testimony was called into question after he took the stand during a federal court hearing in New Hampshire on Oct. 9, 2018. An attorney for Paul Aaron, 32, asked a judge to toss out evidence — including a bulletproof vest, firearms, and suspected fentanyl — allegedly seized during Aaron’s arrest in Lowell. Aaron had been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

In court, defense attorney David H. Bownes played surveillance video of Aaron’s 2018 arrest that appeared to contradict Vicente’s testimony and reports and affidavits written by Lowell police officers.

A key issue was a shopping bag allegedly containing suspected fentanyl that Aaron was holding when he was arrested.

Vicente testified that he watched Aaron approach a taxi, lean into the window, and then walk away carrying the shopping bag, according to a transcript. Aaron wasn’t carrying the shopping bag, Vicente testified, before approaching the taxi.

Advertisement

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office, which reviewed Vicente’s testimony and the surveillance video, acknowledged the footage shows Aaron carrying the shopping bag before he approached the taxi. Vicente could not see the bag in Aaron’s hand, prosecutors said, because the van in which he was conducting his surveillance too far away and a snowy nor’easter made it difficult to see.

“He was unable to see it from his position and the weather,” said Jane Young, deputy attorney general.

The New Hampshire Troopers Association backed Vicente on Tuesday.

“This matter has been concluded and [Trooper First Class] Vicente has been vindicated and his integrity and professionalism remain unblemished by false allegations,” the statement said.

The internal investigation also found Vicente didn’t collude with the Lowell police officers who prepared a factually inaccurate affidavit in the case. Vicente has remained on the job since he testified in Aaron’s case, officials said.

The agency’s findings didn’t sit well with Bownes, the defense attorney. Following the news conference, Bownes said investigators didn’t explain why Vicente testified that Aaron was walking on one side of the street when the surveillance video shows him on the other side.

“They’ve taken excerpts of the testimony and the video and tried to create a picture that I don’t think is accurate,” Bownes said.

After Vicente’s testimony, federal prosecutors dropped their opposition to Aaron’s request to have the evidence tossed out. Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan ultimately dropped her prosecution of Aaron for several firearms offenses and wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, records show.

Advertisement

In March, two Lowell police supervisors and three detectives were disciplined over their roles in the case. Ryan’s office said it couldn’t proceed with 32 cases that were investigated by Lowell officers who were investigated over Aaron’s arrest.

Vicente didn’t participate in the Lowell police internal investigation.

Attorney John Krupski, who represents Vicente and the New Hampshire Troopers Association, said there was no reason for his client to participate because Lowell police have no authority over out-of-state officers.

Aaron pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and was sentenced in June to five years in federal prison. In all, 34 people were charged in connection with the fentanyl ring.

A Lowell police spokesman didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Attorney Douglas I. Louison, who represents three of the Lowell officers who were disciplined, said his clients didn’t deliberately misrepresent the arrest in their report and affidavit.

“What was lost in this investigation is a significant bag of death [fentanyl] was seized and taken off the street,” he said. “That was always the goal of all the officers involved.”

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.