A 20-year-old Burlington man was shot and seriously injured early Tuesday, police said.
Burlington police and firefighters responded to a home on McCafferty Way just after 12 a.m. Tuesday for reports that a person was shot. Inside, they found the victim with wounds to his back, lower abdomen, and upper legs, Burlington police said in a statement Tuesday.
The investigation “indicates that the victim had been shot in the parking lot of the American Legion Post on Winn Street after the victim met with two men at an undetermined location,” the statement said.
Police do not believe the shooting was a random act. The man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening, and the man was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, police said.
Advertisement
Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department at 781-272-1212 or the anonymous tip line at 781-505-1111.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.