A 20-year-old Burlington man was shot and seriously injured early Tuesday, police said.

Burlington police and firefighters responded to a home on McCafferty Way just after 12 a.m. Tuesday for reports that a person was shot. Inside, they found the victim with wounds to his back, lower abdomen, and upper legs, Burlington police said in a statement Tuesday.

The investigation “indicates that the victim had been shot in the parking lot of the American Legion Post on Winn Street after the victim met with two men at an undetermined location,” the statement said.