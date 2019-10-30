Ricardo Arroyo is one of five children born to Puerto Rican parents. His father, Felix D. Arroyo, was a city councilor. His older brother, Felix G. Arroyo, was a city councilor, too. And now he’s running for the council’s District 5 seat — which includes Hyde Park, Roslindale, and Mattapan — hoping to bring change to the systemic racial and economic inequities he’s seen in his work as a public defender, tending to some of society’s most in need.

They are both lifelong residents of Hyde Park and want to serve Boston on the City Council. Both are connected to a political establishment — but starkly different ones.

Maria Esdale Farrell is of Italian and Eastern European ancestry, and she had dreams of a career in aviation, perhaps with NASA. After the first of her six children was born, she settled in the same Hyde Park home she grew up in to raise her family. She’s remained there since, and for the last six years she’s worked as an aide for Tim McCarthy, the incumbent district councilor. She’s now looking to succeed him, to tend to residents’ everyday quality-of-life issues like affordable housing and promoting small businesses.

Leading up to the Nov. 5 general election, the contest between Arroyo, 32, and Farrell, 49, reflects a bigger political divide that has taken hold in many of the city’s neighborhoods.

Arroyo, though his family has been involved in politics for decades, represents a progressive political movement that has called for sweeping policy changes citywide.

Farrell, whose boss came from the political establishment and is one of the council’s more conservative voices, said her work as his successor would focus on local issues, like getting parks cleaned and resolving the small things that frustrate residents.

“People are angry, angry about development, the little things in life,” Farrell said. Her role as a district councilor, she said, would be, “To make sure you’re getting basic city services, and there is someone out there advocating for your [family].”

She recognized the need to address big picture issues like climate change, but added, “We don’t need 13 mayors, we need people advocating for our district.”

Both candidates called for reforms to the city’s housing and transportation systems. Arroyo wants to increase the percentage of some developments that must be set aside as affordable, to 20 percent. Farrell would not commit to a rate, saying she wanted to explore the idea.

Arroyo placed first in the preliminary with 29 percent of the vote, to Farrell’s 23 percent, in a field of eight candidates.

The district stretches from Mattapan, one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods, across Hyde Park, an enclave of working families and small businesses, to Roslindale, home to many new artists and progressive activists.

Since district council seats were first created in the early 1980s, Hyde Park has served as District 5’s political base. The district has been represented only by four white men of either Irish or Italian descent, including the late mayor Thomas M. Menino, who held sway over neighborhood politics.

In more recent years, that control has shifted, as the district’s newer residents and minority communities have seen their political clout grow. Progressive groups have even embarked on a campaign to upend the makeup of the local ward committee — traditionally a clique of connected pols who represent the state Democratic Party — with new progressive candidates at the 2020 election.

Farrell said she has grown with the city, that her children represent Boston’s newest generation. Arroyo has been endorsed by the progressive groups seeking change, and leaders in the minority community.

In spite of her work for McCarthy, Farrell has sought to portray herself as an independent candidate, unattached to the political establishment. Neither McCarthy nor his predecessor, Rob Consalvo, have officially endorsed her, though they have donated to her campaign, and attended her events.

Instead, Farrell said, her race has been community oriented, building off the work she started as an organizer at her children’s school. She found that, though the neighborhood had been changing over the years, it was lacking the community foundation she grew up in.

“Things that gave me that comfort, that community, gave away,” she said. “I was trying to find a new way to build my sense of community.”

Well before McCarthy said he would step down, Arroyo had already been preparing to run against him. A first-time candidate for public office, he said he would tend to residents’ everyday quality-of-life issues, but he would also look to enact policies that can impact systemic issues, such as poverty, and the city’s troubled schools. They are issues he identified over the last four years as a public defender. In some cases, he could refer his clients to housing, or addiction recovery programs. In too many cases, he could not.

“I’ve had folks destabilized by policies beyond my reach,” he said. “I was frustrated with the inability to deal with systemic issues, even as I was fulfilled with my work with individuals.”

“These are systemic issues, funding issues” the council can address, he said.

Growing up, Arroyo said, he learned from his family that “we have a responsibility to community, responsibility to others.” His mother was a public school teacher for 30 years and his father was the city’s first Latino councilor, and is the current Suffolk register of probate.

One of Arroyo’s brothers, Felix, was also a councilor, and ran for mayor in 2013. Felix Arroyo served as the city’s chief of health and human services until he was terminated in 2017 after one of his employees alleged he had sexually harassed her. He denied any wrongdoing.

Two other Arroyo brothers work in social service programs, and a sister is a public school teacher.

Ricardo Arroyo said he learned as a youngster that an individual’s success is meaningless if he can’t lift his community. “I really believe in standing up for folks in a real way, in their time of need,” he said.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.