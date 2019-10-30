Fortier, who was a Fall River resident, will also be put on supervised probation for 20 years.

Tracy Fortier pleaded guilty Friday in Bristol Superior Court in Fall River to charges of aggravated rape of a child, human trafficking of a child under 18 years old, and posing a child in the nude, according to a statement from Thomas M. Quinn III, the district attorney.

A 32-year-old woman who helped hide a girl in a Fall River home and traffic her for drugs and money was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in state prison, the Bristol district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

The girl had run away from her guardian’s home in February 2016 and was hidden by Fortier and her co-defendant Gabriel Machado for 10 months, prosecutors said. Quinn said Fortier and Machado lied about the girl’s whereabouts when police visited Machado’s home multiple times.

“The victim was offered drugs and encouraged to have sex with Fortier,” prosecutors said. “Police also discovered a video and images of this defendant and the victim at another man’s apartment engaging in sex acts. Messages connected to the images and the victim’s own statements corroborate that this encounter was one in which sexual acts were exchanged for drugs and money.”

Police received a tip and later found the girl in Machado’s home in December 2016, prosecutors said.

“It is alleged that defendant Machado helped arrange and negotiate the price. Defendant Fortier was a full participant in prostituting the underage victim,” prosecutors said.

Machado is due in court Dec. 8 on charges that include trafficking a person for servitude, aggravated rape of a child, posing a child in sexual acts, and possession of child pornography, prosecutors said.

“This is an outrageous case of sexual abuse and selling of a young girl for sex. The gravity of the case speaks for itself. I was moved by the victim’s emotional impact statement to the court, in which she described the profound impact this has had on her. I hope she can begin to move forward with her life,” Quinn said in the statement.

