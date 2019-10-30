A 57-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of stabbing his son to death in 2017 at their home in Dorchester, prosecutors said.

Desmond Tahatdil shared a living space with his son Brendon Tahatdil, 35, and Brendon’s infant son at their home at 66 Hartford St. Brendon and Desmond got into a fight on March 7, 2017, and Desmond stabbed Brendon multiple times, puncturing his lung and heart, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

Brendon later died from his injuries at Boston Medical Center. Desmond fled police and was arrested in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 6, 2018, the statement said. He is set to be sentenced Nov. 20.

