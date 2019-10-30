Tickets for the “Friends” 25th Anniversary Pop-Up, which will be located at 401 Park in the Fenway, go on sale Nov. 1 at noon, according to representatives for experience company Superfly , which is behind the exhibit. (Pricing for the pop-up wasn’t noted by representatives, but tickets for the exhibit in New York City reportedly had cost $29.50.)

A “Friends”-themed pop-up offering quintessential photo-ops from the popular ‘90s TV show is coming to Boston Nov. 21 through Jan. 5, 2020.

This pop-up will be there for you — but not for long.

The pop-up, which just had a popular run in New York City, will include set re-creations — including the couch in the opening credits, Monica’s apartment door, the couch from the “Pivot!” episode, and all of Chandler’s clothing (“Could I be wearing any more clothes?”) — and more than 50 original props from the show.

A re-creation of Central Perk. Handout

The exhibit will also include a turkey fans can stick on their head, Chandler and Joey’s recliner and foosball table, and a replica of the Central Perk coffee shop.

“Just like the show, the pop-up is a fun and joyful experience that brings people together,” said Superfly co-founder Jonathan Mayers in a statement. “We received an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from fans in New York who visited the pop-up, so we’re really looking forward to continuing the celebration and bringing this unique experience to Bostonians.”

There will also be special events for “Friendsgiving” and New Year’s Eve, though it will close early for actual Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Christmas Day. There will also be a shop with “Friends” merch for sale.

For more information, visit Friends25Popup.com.

More photos from the pop-up:

Monica’s apartment door. Handout

Remember how Joey donned all of Chandler’s clothes. . . commando? Handout

“Pivot!” Handout

A passageway from the pop-up.

Don’t worry: The couches will be there for you. Handout

Go ahead, sing a few lines from the opening song. Handout

The retail section. Handout