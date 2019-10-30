Principal Paul Funk told officers the man lives in a group home across from the school. The 23-year-old has Down snydrome and a reported mental capacity of a 7-year-old, the statement said. Police did not name the man.

Yarmouth police said in a statement that the incident was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School.

A 23-year-old developmentally disabled man left his Yarmouth group home Tuesday morning and entered a nearby school, where he allegedly struck a 15-year-old girl several times, police said.

A school employee who knows him spotted him on school grounds and noticed a cut on his hand that was bleeding, so the staffer escorted him into the building to see the nurse, police said.

“While inside the school, the young man ran off and a search for him was begun,” the statement said. “During this time, the young man began speaking with a 15-year-old female student who was walking in the hallway. The student then walked away and entered a bathroom. A short time later, the young man entered the bathroom and assaulted the girl by striking her several times in her head with his fists.”

The girl yelled out, prompting another student and an employee to enter the bathroom and remove the man, according to police, who said the girl wasn’t seriously injured and was immediately treated by the nurse.

Police said the man’s parents and parents of the student were notified and met with officers and school officials. Investigators determined the man and the girl did not know each other.

“The young man was interviewed and immediate corrective measures have been taken,” the statement said. “The Yarmouth Police Department is working in partnership with School Officials and [the] investigation is active and ongoing as we continue [to] speak to additional witnesses, review the surveillance videos, and complete written reports.”

According to the statement, criminal charges “are being reviewed by Yarmouth Police Department Investigators and the Office of the Cape and Islands District Attorney.”

