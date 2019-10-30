Police arrested a man who had two warrants out for his arrest, and they allegedly found a loaded gun in his backpack after a short chase in Boston on Tuesday evening, police said.

Around 6:35 p.m., two officers on patrol near 700 Albany St. saw Maxime Thevenin, 31, of Boston, who they knew had two active warrants for failing to appear in court. When Thevenin saw the officers, he allegedly clutched his backpack and ran, Boston police said in a statement.

Thevenin allegedly ran for about a block and crossed Massachusetts Avenue onto the other side of Albany Street before the officers caught and arrested him, police said. The officers found a loaded Taurus PT738 .380-caliber gun in his backpack.