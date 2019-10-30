Scituate police called Marshfield police around 5:50 a.m. to alert them that a boat was on fire in the South River, according to the statement.

David Pongonis, 36, was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment on charges of larceny over $1,200, malicious and wonton damage or defacement of property, use of a boat without authority and violation of motor boat equipment, Marshfield police said in a statement.

A Marshfield man who allegedly set a lobster boat on fire and then stole a boat to escape along the North River early Wednesday morning is facing multiple charges, authorities said.

Officers and members of the Marshfield Harbormaster’s office arrived to find the 40-foot lobster boat engulfed in flames, and it sank to the bottom of the river, according to the statement.

At that time, officials learned that another vessel had been stolen from across the river. Investigators determined that the suspect may have used it to flee, the statement said.

Multiple agencies searched the North River, its tributaries, and along the coastline for the suspect, the statement said.

An airplane from the Marshfield airport — flown by a pilot with a police detective on board — spotted the suspect in the stolen vessel, according to the statement.

Members of the harbormaster’s office were able to intercept the boat and Pongonis was placed under arrest, the statement said.

The boat fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office, the Environmental Protection Agency, the MetroLec Dive Team and Scituate police, the statement said.

