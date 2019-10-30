“It’s going to be rainy and windy, so that could impact costumes. When it’s windy, there could be leaves blowing about and visibility restrictions because it gets darker earlier,” said Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist at the NWS in Norton.

A total of an inch and a half of rain is expected in some areas from a storm that is expected to peak early Friday. Winds are expected to blow up to 25 miles per hour.

Some Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities are rescheduling trick-or-treating as weather forecasters warn of rain, high winds, and reduced visibility on Halloween night , officials said.

Advertisement

Drivers are typically cautioned on Halloween night to exercise caution and watch out closely for children on the dark streets.

The city of Boston will have a warm but rainy Halloween, with temperatures as high as 67 degrees but up to an inch of rain falling in the storm, the weather service said. Worcester and parts of Western Massachusetts are expected to see an inch-and-a-half of rain.

“Saturday looks like the better day [to trick-or-treat],” Buttrick said.

“On Friday, it’ll still be breezy early in the day as the storm pulls away. Temperatures are actually going to be falling in the early afternoon and evening in the Boston area into the low and mid-50s,” Buttrick said. “The high on Saturday is only in the low 50s, but you’re not going to have as much wind.”

Salem opted not to reschedule trick-or-treating, said Dominick Pangallo, the Salem mayor’s chief of staff. But the city will be canceling some of its well-known Halloween festivities.

Here is a list of new dates for trick-or-treating:

Friday, Nov. 1

Essex, Mass. — Winthrop Street, Pickering Street, and Maple Street will be closed for trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m, according to an Essex Police Department Facebook post.

Advertisement

West Brookfield, Mass. — “Due to the apparent complete lack of cooperation from Mother Nature, we will be moving Trick or Treat in West Brookfield to Friday Nov. 1. The times remain 5:30-7:30,” according to a tweet from the West Brookfield Police Department.

Hollis, N.H. — “DUE TO THE FORECAST OF INCLEMENT WEATHER ON 10/31/19, TRICK-OR-TREAT HAS BEEN MOVED TO NOVEMBER 1, 2019,” the Hollis Police Department said in a Facebook post. Trick-or-treating will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lowell, Mass. — “Due to forecasted rain and high winds, the City of Lowell has decided to reschedule official trick-or-treating hours to Friday, November 1 from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,” the city said in a statement.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Fitchburg, Mass. — “Due to inclement weather, and in consultation with Chief Martineau, cit-wide Trick or Treating that was scheduled for 10/31/19 has moved to Saturday, 11/2/19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.,” Mayor Stephen DiNatale said in a Facebook post.

Leominster, Mass. — Trick-or-treating will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., according to the city’s website.

Rowley, Mass. — “Trick-or-Treating hours in Rowley have been postponed until SATURDAY Nov. 2 from 4-6 p.m., when the weather outlook is expected to improve,” the Rowley Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Westminster, Mass. — “Trick or Treating will NOW take place SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm. The Westminster Fire Department bonfire has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 630pm,” according to a Westminster Police Department Facebook post.

Advertisement

Hampstead, N.H. — “PSA - Hampstead Trick or Treat has been rescheduled for Saturday November 2nd, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Public safety is always a top priority at HPD and Thursday’s forecast was looking a little to spooky for us,” the Hampstead Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Hudson, N.H. — “Due to expected rain and windy conditions on Thursday, Trick or Treat has been postponed until Saturday, November 2nd 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.,” the Hudson Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Nashua, N.H. — “The City of Nashua has moved Trick-or-Treating to Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. The Nashua Police Department and the City of Nashua cite safety concerns due to the inclement weather forecast on Halloween night,” according to the police department’s Facebook post.

Pelham, N.H. — “Due to the anticipated weather forecast for Halloween night, in the interest of safety Trick or Treat has been rescheduled to Saturday November 2, 2019 from 5-8PM,” according to a Pelham Police Department alert.

Salem, N.H. — “Due to the anticipated weather forecast for Halloween night, and for the safety of trick or treaters, Halloween Trick or Treating in Salem has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 2nd from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m,” the town announced on their website Tuesday.

Windham, N.H. — “Due to the weather forecast, the Chief of Police has changed trick-or-treat in Windham to Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 5-8pm. Stay safe and have fun!” according to the town’s official website.

Advertisement

Sunday, Nov. 3

Manchester, N.H. — “Due to the near certainty that there will be heavy rains throughout tonight and into tomorrow, [Chief Carlo Capano] has chosen to postpone Trick-or-Treating until Sunday, November 3rd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” the city said in a statement.

Globe Correspondent Sofia Saric contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.