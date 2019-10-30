The man shot and injured by police during an early morning altercation at an industrial park Wednesday was ordered held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing, authorities said. Austin Boga, 25, of Peabody, was grazed in the arm by a bullet fired by police. Two officers were approaching a “suspicious vehicle” around 1:10 a.m. at the Shetland Industrial Park when Boga allegedly tried to run themover with a car. One officer opened fire, grazing the driver’s arm, Sergeant Michael Dunn said. The car sped away, but crashed in front of a Wendy’s restaurant at Lafayette and Peabody streets. Boga abandoned the car and jumped into the water near the Salem Harbor Walk, Dunn said. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The officers were also injured jumping away from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment. Their names were not released, and their condition was not known. Boga was arraigned at Salem District Court on a variety of charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon pending a dangerousness hearing Monday. Boga’s attorney objected, saying details of the case were vague.

Durham, N.H.

University system freezes in-state tuition

The University System of New Hampshire has announced that tuition for in-state students will be frozen in place for the 2020-2021 academic year. The freeze will go into effect for students at the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University, Keene State College and Granite State College. The New Hampshire House recently increased the state’s appropriation to the university system by $12 million over two years to freeze tuition. (AP)

Hanover, N.H.

Dartmouth to spend $1.4m on microscope

Dartmouth College will have to replace a microscope valued at more than $1.4 million after water from a storm damaged it. A college official said Wednesday that the electron microscope was damaged during a Sept. 24 storm and that Dartmouth was working with its insurer. It is hoping the microscope, which was housed at the Electron Microscope Facility, can be replaced soon. There was construction at the time of the storm. The microscope allows for high-resolution imaging of the surface of a wide variety of samples such as metals, catalysts powders, bacteria, and even ice. The college says students can use a second microscope to complete some of their work and that Harvard University and the University of New Hampshire have offered the use of their facilities. (AP)

Sherman, Maine

National monument signs finally go up

After three long years, motorists are getting some help finding Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument with the installation of highway signs. The first of 22 signs was put in the ground Wednesday in Sherman, Maine, after a long delay that was partly caused by politics. Former Republican governor Paul LePage’s administration refused to allow signs for more than a year. A government shutdown contributed to the delay in lining up the contracts to install the signs. (AP)