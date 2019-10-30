The bride, Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm and was treated and released.

Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, the pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries, was shot, allegedly by Dale Holloway , 37, while officiating a wedding at the church Oct. 12, said Benjamin J. Agati, a New Hampshire senior assistant attorney general.

The family of the bishop who was shot during a wedding at a Pelham, N.H., church earlier this month said Wednesday they did not know the shooter prior to the incident.

“We want to stress that NEP Ministries does not know the man accused of shooting my father, nor was the shooter a member of the ministry,” the bishop’s son, John Choate, said Wednesday at Tufts Medical Center.

Advertisement

John Choate expressed the family’s appreciation for the care the bishop has received at the hospital. He also thanked family employers for giving relatives time off from work to spend time in Boston with the bishop.

“We are grateful to those who helped attend to our father, giving him a chance to survive,’’ John Choate said. “The bishop suffered multiple gunshot wounds during this tragic event, including life-threatening injuries to his chest.”

John Choate said his father oversees five churches for NEP, was an author of two books, and wrote gospel songs. He also believes in forgiveness.

“What I can tell you is the bishop constantly preaches love and forgiveness, demonstrates kindness by helping anyone he could — always trying to do the right thing. And his family and congregation alike respect and honor him,’’ John Choate said. “He is truly a man of peace and integrity.”

Holloway was charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

Advertisement

Authorities are investigating whether the church shooting was related to the Oct. 1 killing of Holloway’s stepfather, the Rev. Luis Garcia, 60, in Londonderry, Agati said.

The groom in the wedding, Mark Castiglione, was the father of Brandon Castiglione, the man who is facing charges for killing Garcia. Holloway allegedly pistol-whipped Mark Castiglione.

Garcia’s funeral was slated for later the same day at the Pelham church.

Holloway allegedly assaulted his court-appointed public defender, Michael Davidow, at the Valley Street Jail in Manchester Oct. 21, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police said in a statement. Davidow sustained a serious head injury.

Holloway was additionally charged with first-degree assault after the beating, authorities have said. The public defender no longer represents Holloway.

Laura Crimaldi, John R. Ellement, and Danny McDonald of the Globe staff and Globe Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.