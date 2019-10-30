Two police officers and a suspect are in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Salem early Wednesday morning.
Officials say Salem police were approaching a “suspicious vehicle” at the Shetland Industrial Park off of Congress Street around 1:10 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle attempted to run them over with his car. According to Salem police Sergeant Michael Dunn, one officer fired their service weapon at the car and a bullet grazed the driver on the arm.
Two officers sustained minor injuries trying to avoid the car coming toward them, Dunn said.
With police in pursuit, the driver turned from Congress Street onto Ward Street, then from Ward onto Lafayette Street and attempted to turn onto Peabody, where he crashed in front of the Wendy’s at the corner of Lafayette and Peabody, Dunn said.
Abandoning his car, the suspect tried to run from the scene and jumped into the water of the harbor adjacent to the Salem Harbor Walk, Dunn said.
Police took him out of the water and into custody, and sent to the hospital for medical treatment of his grazed arm.
No information was immediately available about the suspect’s identity or the charges he could face.
