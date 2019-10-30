Two police officers and a suspect are in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Salem early Wednesday morning.

Officials say Salem police were approaching a “suspicious vehicle” at the Shetland Industrial Park off of Congress Street around 1:10 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle attempted to run them over with his car. According to Salem police Sergeant Michael Dunn, one officer fired their service weapon at the car and a bullet grazed the driver on the arm.

Two officers sustained minor injuries trying to avoid the car coming toward them, Dunn said.