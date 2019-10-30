President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, shared a chuckle together Monday while handing out candy at a pre-Halloween trick-or-treating event at the White House.

It happened when a child wearing a Minion costume walked up to them looking for candy. Trump responded by placing a candy bar on the Minion’s head, just out of the child’s reach. The First Lady did the same thing, and the two candy bars subsequently slipped off the child’s head.

Don’t worry — all was not lost. A woman standing near Trump then picked up the dropped candy and placed it in the Minion’s bag.