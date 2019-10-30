President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, shared a chuckle together Monday while handing out candy at a pre-Halloween trick-or-treating event at the White House.
It happened when a child wearing a Minion costume walked up to them looking for candy. Trump responded by placing a candy bar on the Minion’s head, just out of the child’s reach. The First Lady did the same thing, and the two candy bars subsequently slipped off the child’s head.
Don’t worry — all was not lost. A woman standing near Trump then picked up the dropped candy and placed it in the Minion’s bag.
Advertisement
The moment was captured on video by the White House and has since gone viral.
Trump puts candy bar on head of White House trick-or-treater dressed as minion https://t.co/ja4NyQZpcq pic.twitter.com/Tru7B5FphM— TIME (@TIME) October 29, 2019
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.