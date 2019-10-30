A 48-year-old man was stabbed and injured in Worcester Wednesday morning in an altercation with a 64-year-old man, police said.
The Worcester man was stabbed around 7:40 a.m. on Cambridge Street, Worcester police said in a statement.
“The victim was stabbed during an altercation. Officers located the suspect in a nearby backyard,” the statement said. “Officers were able to take the male into custody without incident.”
Police declined to identify the suspect, who was also from Worcester, the statement said.
“Officers on scene were also able to recover the weapon,” the statement said.
The suspect was arrested and set to be arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday on charges of domestic assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Advertisement
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.