A 48-year-old man was stabbed and injured in Worcester Wednesday morning in an altercation with a 64-year-old man, police said.

The Worcester man was stabbed around 7:40 a.m. on Cambridge Street, Worcester police said in a statement.

“The victim was stabbed during an altercation. Officers located the suspect in a nearby backyard,” the statement said. “Officers were able to take the male into custody without incident.”