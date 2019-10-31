Sartwell did not enter a plea, and the next hearing in the matter is slated for noon Friday. The public defender who represented him Thursday declined to comment.

Bruce “Monster” Sartwell, 48, identified by prosecutors as regional president of the Brockton/East Bridgewater chapters of the Outlaws, was ordered held Wednesday when he made his initial court appearance on a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm, records show.

The regional boss of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club was charged Wednesday in federal court in Boston with being a felon in possession of an AR-15 shotgun that authorities seized when they raided his East Bridgewater home earlier in the day, prosecutors said.

Special Agent Michael Belli of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, said in an affidavit that the Outlaws are currently involved in a “violent feud” with the rival Hells Angels.

On Sept. 13 in Fall River, Belli wrote, a different Outlaws member allegedly fatally shot a member of a Hells Angels affiliate group, leading to the Outlaws member’s arrest for murder.

Belli wrote that agents learned on Oct. 19 that customs officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport had intercepted a parcel addressed to Sartwell from China that was marked as “Fuel Filter” but was in fact a firearm silencer.

Sartwell, a convicted felon with an arrest record dating back to 1987, is barred from possessing firearms due to his criminal history, according to legal filings.

According to a statement from US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office, “a search warrant executed at Sartwell’s residence” on Wednesday “resulted in the recovery of an AR-15 styled ‘ghost gun’ – a firearm without any manufacturing or serial numbers – and firearm manufacturing tools and assembly parts including milling equipment, buffer spring, buffer tube, air-powered water dremel polish and a drill press.”

In addition, the statement said, two “firearm silencers concealed in false bottom compartments, a guide for assembly and disassembly of an AR-15 rifle, 20 knives, a black powder handgun, a flare gun, and various ammunition compatible with the AR-15 styled rifle were also found. In the basement of the house, a floor-length mirror concealed the entrance to a hidden storage area that was found to contain a safe with silencer parts and a firearm assembly instruction book.”

In April 2015, Sartwell was on the hunt for a shield, according to a message he posted at the time on his Facebook page.

“I need someone to make me a battle ready Viking shield with Charlie in center the outlaw symbol any one know some one in the north who can do this will pay,” Sartwell wrote, later adding in the comment thread that “[t]here’s hundreds of them I want one with outlaw stuff.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at tandersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.