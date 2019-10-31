A school bus driver in Amherst has been charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide after striking and killing an 88-year-old woman in September, according to the office of the Northwestern district attorney.
Richard Fuhrman, 65, of Amherst, allegedly exited Crocker Farm School on Sept. 11 without coming to a complete stop at a stop sign, prosecutors said in a statement.
The van struck and killed Eva Fenner, of Amherst, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
Fuhrman is also charged with failure to stop at a stop sign.
He is due to be arraigned Monday, 2 p.m., in Eastern Hampshire District Court
