Mayor Stephanie M. Burke called McGlynn the “grandest mayor, the greatest statesman, and a gentleman,” during a ceremony attended by over 100 family and friends.

Community members filled Alden Memorial Chambers to celebrate McGlynn’s nearly three decades as mayor in a ceremony filled with music, memories and family pride.

Nearly four years after he retired as the state’s longest serving mayor, Michael J. McGlynn returned to Medford City Hall Wednesday evening for the unveiling of his official portrait.

In 1988, McGlynn became the city’s first popularly elected mayor. Prior to that, the title was largely ceremonial, bestowed on the councilor who received the most votes in a city election. Among them was his father, the late John J. McGlynn, who served in the 1950s and ’60s.

His son was elected 14 straight times, serving for 28 years.

“Fittingly, this is the 28th picture that will be hung,” Burke said of the photo.

McGlynn said, he “could not be more excited” that his official photograph will hang on the same wall outside the chamber as those of his father and a cousin, Marilyn Catino Porreca.

He recalled walking into City Hall for the first time on January 2, 1956 when his father was sworn into office as a city councillor.

“I was a very mature 3-year-old,” joked McGlynn, 66, a former Democratic state representative. “I got him elected - as his campaign manager.”

During the ceremony, the Medford High School Alumni Band, featuring over a dozen musicians, played John Lennon’s “Imagine” and other selections.

Geshe Tenley, leader of the Tibetan Society presented McGlynn with a white scarf to honor him for his inclusive leadership. During his tenure, McGlynn welcomed two visits from the 14th Dalai Lama.

“I loved this job from the first day I was sworn in,” McGlynn said.

Former School Superintendent Roy Belson said McGlynn brought together people of all races and religions.

“Mike has always been a champion for the underdog,” Belson said.

The ceremony was led by City Solicitor Mark E. Rumley, a longtime friend who invited McGlynn’s grandchildren to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. McGlynn and his wife, Sheila, have three adult daughters.

Rumley recalled watching Medford baseball legend and Red Sox pitcher Bill Monbouquette ride through Medford on a firetruck after pitching a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox in 1962cq.

There was one little boy riding on the firetruck with Monbouquette, and Rumley had wondered who it was. Rumley recalled McGlynn saying, “’Hey buddy, the kid sitting next to Monbouquette was me.’”

“We are acknowledging a son of Medford,” Rumley said. “We are proud to call him ‘Medford.’”

McGlynn was the longest serving mayor in the state when he retired nearly four years ago. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.