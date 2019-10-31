An Arizona man who allegedly mailed methamphetamine to homes in Boston and Somerville has been indicted on drug distribution charges, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts announced Thursday.

Brandon Greenberg, 27, of Phoenix, was charged Wednesday with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine, prosecutors said in a statement.

He allegedly mailed more than 20 parcels containing methamphetamine from Arizona to two residential addresses in Massachusetts, according to the statement. ,