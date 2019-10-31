An Arizona man who allegedly mailed methamphetamine to homes in Boston and Somerville has been indicted on drug distribution charges, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts announced Thursday.
Brandon Greenberg, 27, of Phoenix, was charged Wednesday with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine, prosecutors said in a statement.
He allegedly mailed more than 20 parcels containing methamphetamine from Arizona to two residential addresses in Massachusetts, according to the statement. ,
A search of one parcel turned up over 900 grams of methamphetamine wrapped inside a towel and placed inside a stuffed animal, officials said.
Later in the investigation, agents were able to purchase 486 grams of the drug from Greenberg, who then concealed the drugs in cereal boxes and mailed them in a package, officials said in a statement.
Investigators seized an additional 486 grams of methamphetamine in his Arizona home.
The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, and the Arlington Police Department assisted in the investigation.
