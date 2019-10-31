The Canton couple who claimed to have found a severely emaciated dog that they brought to a Jamaica Plain animal shelter in July were indicted Thursday for allegedly being the ones who abused the dog, prosecutors said.
Michael Coke, 24, and Tatyana Denis, 22, were each indicted on a charge of animal cruelty. Denis was also indicted for misleading police, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said in a statement.
The 1-year-old pit bull mix, named Glitch by the shelter, was starved and near death when the couple brought him to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Angell Animal Medical Center in late July, the MSPCA said in an August statement.
Coke and Denis said they found Glitch near Massasoit Community College in Canton. The MSPCA offered a $1,000 reward for information in an effort to find the owners that had abused the dog, who was 35 pounds underweight and hunched over from spending most of his time in a cage that was too small for him.
But after an investigation by the MSPCA, Canton police, and the district attorney’s office, the Canton couple are now accused of being the abusers.
Glitch made a full recovery and has been adopted, prosecutors said.
