A female was seriously injured after an apparent hit-and-run in Fitchburg Thursday night, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to a call for a person hit near 650 John Fitch Highway around 6:30 p.m., said Gregg Normandin, deputy chief of the Fitchburg Fire Department.
First responders arrived on scene “within a couple of minutes” and found a female had been hit, Normandin said in a phone interview.
She appeared to be hit by a car and was seriously injured, Kevin Roy, the department’s chief fire fighter, said in an e-mail.
She was taken to the Leominster Campus of the Health Alliance Hospital to be treated, the e-mail said.
Her age and the extent of her injuries were unknown as of Thursday night.
Fitchburg police could not provide any information when reached by phone Thursday night.
No further information was immediately available.
