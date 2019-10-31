A female was seriously injured after an apparent hit-and-run in Fitchburg Thursday night, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a call for a person hit near 650 John Fitch Highway around 6:30 p.m., said Gregg Normandin, deputy chief of the Fitchburg Fire Department.

First responders arrived on scene “within a couple of minutes” and found a female had been hit, Normandin said in a phone interview.