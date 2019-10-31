A 28-foot lobster boat sank in Sandwich Marina and leaked up to 40 gallons of diesel fuel Thursday morning, firefighters said.

Sandwich firefighters were called to I Dock at Sandwich Marina at 8:30 a.m. by the harbormaster, who reported that a lobster boat was fully submerged in water. The owner was not aboard when firefighters arrived, and no one was injured, Deputy Fire Chief Timothy McMahon said.

The boat leaked 30 to 40 gallons of diesel fuel, so firefighters called a hazmat team, McMahon said. The Coast Guard, Department of Environmental Protection, Environmental Police, a tow boat, and a cleaning company also responded to the scene to assist with the cleanup, which was complete by 2 p.m.