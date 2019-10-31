A Franklin Line commuter rail train was canceled Thursday morning after the engine malfunctioned and the train was unable to leave the Forge Park/I-495 station in Franklin, according to Keolis Commuter Services.

Train 702 was scheduled to leave the station at 6:03 a.m., but ended up being canceled “due to a mechanical issue,” Keolis tweeted on @mbta_cr, the official Twitter account for the MBTA’s commuter rail system.

Delays of 25 minutes were expected, Keolis wrote, as Train 704 was deployed to assist the disabled train and passengers impacted by the cancellation.