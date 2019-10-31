The owner of Atlantic Drain Service was convicted of two counts of manslaughter Thursday in connection with the deaths of workers Kelvin Mattocks and Robert Higgins, who drowned in a flooded trench on a South End street in 2016.

Kevin T. Otto and his company were found guilty by Suffolk Superior Court Judge Mitchell H. Kaplan following a jury-waived trial. Sentencing was set for Dec. 4.

The defense argued the city of Boston had failed to property maintain a fire hydrant that broke, spewing thousands of gallons of water into the 14-foot ditch on Dartmouth Street, drowning the men.