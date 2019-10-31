The owner of Atlantic Drain Service was convicted of two counts of manslaughter Thursday in connection with the deaths of workers Kelvin Mattocks and Robert Higgins, who drowned in a flooded trench on a South End street in 2016.
Kevin T. Otto and his company were found guilty by Suffolk Superior Court Judge Mitchell H. Kaplan following a jury-waived trial. Sentencing was set for Dec. 4.
The defense argued the city of Boston had failed to property maintain a fire hydrant that broke, spewing thousands of gallons of water into the 14-foot ditch on Dartmouth Street, drowning the men.
But Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office contended that Otto had a history of safety violations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and knew that on Oct. 21, 2016, he should have installed cave-in protections known as trench boxes at the site.
Drawing on legal precedent established by the 1942 Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire, prosecutors argued that Otto’s decision to ignore construction safety rules was a “wanton and reckless” criminal act.
Otto and his company were also convicted of a single count of witness intimidation.
