Eastern Massachusetts, the Cape and Islands, and parts of the Connecticut River Valley near Springfield, Amherst, and Northampton are under high wind warnings, the National Weather Service said.

Widespread power outages are expected in some parts of Massachusetts Thursday night into Friday afternoon as wind gusts reach up to 60 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After the trick-or-treating is over, Mother Nature might have her own trick to play.

Winds will reach up to 35 miles per hour and gusts will blow up to 60 miles per hour between 8 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday in the warning areas, the NWS said.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the NWS said in an advisory. “People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”

Isolated thunderstorms are also expected.

Other parts of the state are under a wind advisory, with winds expected to blow at 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

The likelihood of power outages is expected to be higher because the trees still have leaves on them.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said the heaviest rain would fall between midnight and 3 a.m. in Central and Western Massachusetts and 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. in Eastern Massachusetts. There could be limited poor drainage flooding from leaf-clogged storm drains, the officials cautioned.

The storm, which was already producing light rain and clouds Thursday afternoon, prompted some Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities to reschedule Halloween trick-or-treating.

Boston will see temperatures as low as 49 degrees Thursday night, according to the NWS. Barnstable will hit 53 degrees and Springfield will dip to 45 degrees.

Despite the high winds Thursday and early Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be more pleasant, the NWS said.

“The weekend on the whole is dry with a couple of chilly nights,” the NWS said.

