A 38-year-old Lawrence, Mass., man was arrested in Windham, N.H., early Thursday after he veered off a road and drove while intoxicated on the wrong side of the highway as New Hampshire State Police chased him, police said.

State Police saw Jessy O. Rodriguez Ruiz veer off a roadway and and continue driving after he struck a guardrail on Interstate 93 around 12:30 a.m., State Police said in a statement. State Police began chasing him. Rodriguez Ruiz, driving a 1998 black Honda Accord, reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

“The vehicle briefly exited the highway at Exit 13. Upon exiting the highway the operator drove over a curbed island within an intersection and then re-entered Interstate 93 in the wrong direction. At this time Troopers briefly lost visual of the vehicle,” the statement said.