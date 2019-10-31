A 38-year-old Lawrence, Mass., man was arrested in Windham, N.H., early Thursday after he veered off a road and drove while intoxicated on the wrong side of the highway as New Hampshire State Police chased him, police said.
State Police saw Jessy O. Rodriguez Ruiz veer off a roadway and and continue driving after he struck a guardrail on Interstate 93 around 12:30 a.m., State Police said in a statement. State Police began chasing him. Rodriguez Ruiz, driving a 1998 black Honda Accord, reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
“The vehicle briefly exited the highway at Exit 13. Upon exiting the highway the operator drove over a curbed island within an intersection and then re-entered Interstate 93 in the wrong direction. At this time Troopers briefly lost visual of the vehicle,” the statement said.
State Police later spotted Rodriguez Ruiz’s car driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 93 in Concord.
“The vehicle was seen again reversing direction before it drove off the roadway in the area of Exit 16. Upon stopping the operator fled on foot into the woods and a lengthy K9 track was initiated with the driver eventually being located in the woods along a dirt trail,” the statement said.
Concord, N.H., police assisted in the chase, State Police said.
Rodriguez Ruiz was already being sought on two arrest warrants out of Salem (New Hampshire) District Court, State Police said.
Rodriguez Ruiz faces a variety of charges, including reckless conduct, possession of controlled and narcotic drugs, transportation of drugs, aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating while suspended for driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief, and two counts of disobeying a police officer. He was set to be arraigned Nov. 14 in Merrimack County Superior Court, State Police said.
