You, 21, is charged with manslaughter stemming from the death of Alexander Urtula , a 22-year-old BC student who died by suicide on the morning of his graduation, after allegedly enduring a monthslong campaign of verbal, psychological, and physical abuse from You.

Suffolk County prosecutors hope to know within the next two weeks whether former Boston College student Inyoung You will voluntarily return to Massachusetts from South Korea to face a felony charge for allegedly driving her boyfriend to take his own life in May, the district attorney said Thursday.

Rollins said that in the next two weeks, prosecutors hope to “announce the day when we’re hoping she’s surrendering.” Rollins’s spokesman said two weeks is an estimate that could change.

Prosecutors have said they’ll launch extradition proceedings if You declines to return to Massachusetts of her own volition.

You and her relatives haven’t responded to requests for comment, and prosecutors haven’t disclosed the name of her attorney.

Authorities allege that You took advantage of Urtula’s depression to isolate him from friends and family and hound him into taking his own life, repeatedly saying the world would be a better place without him.

You allegedly sent more than 47,000 text messages to Urtula during the two months leading up to his death, including demands for Urtula to “go kill himself” and “go die.”

Two law enforcement officials told the Globe on Tuesday that after Urtula died, You indicated to investigators that she had rushed to the site of his death to try to stop him.

Rollins has said You used her phone to track Urtula and was present when he died.

