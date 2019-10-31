No one was struck during the incident, the e-mail said.

A shot was fired near the MBTA station following a physical altercation between two men, Richard Sullivan, the transit police superintendent, said in an e-mail.

Transit Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that occurred near Ruggles Station Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Northeastern University police were notified of the shooting by Boston police at 3:15 p.m., a statement from the department said.

The suspect was identified and is not affiliated with the university, according to the statement.

First part of a Timely Warning just released by the University regarding incident at Ruggles T station. Check your e-mails for more details. pic.twitter.com/c8M1VA839F — NU Police Department (@northeasternpd) October 31, 2019

“The suspect, in this case, fled immediately in a direction away from the campus,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The department said it would increase patrols in the area Thursday out of an abundance of caution, though there are no threats to the community, the statement said.

Transit Police are investigating the matter, Sullivan said.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.