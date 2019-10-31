fb-pixel

Not every community is on board with telling people when to have Halloween — and some are poking fun at those communities that do.

A number of communities are reescheduling trick-or-treating because of the storm expected to douse Southern New England Thursday into Friday. Cities and towns including Lowell, Methuen, and Manchester, N.H., announced new trick-or-treating days.

But some communities that are continuing with Halloween as usual — and they’re teasing those that changed their plans.

“We don’t determine when trick or treating is. Much like we don’t tell the big man in red when he can deliver presents,” Holliston police said in a tweet.

Advertisement

“Trick-or-treating is NOT a town-sanctioned event,” Weymouth Mayor Robert L. Hedlund and Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes said in a statement posted on Twitter. Hedlund and Grimes wrote a poem that said, “Witches, ghosts, goblins and cats/Evil creatures, even bats ... All fright, and too much pain/ What could make this horror worse?/I know, it’s the threat of rain!”

Upton police reassured residents that the weather would not stop Halloween activities in the town.

The city of Melrose said in a statement that “the City does not set the day or time for trick or treating. I understand that it is going to rain on Halloween, but it is up to parents to decide what their children’s Halloween activities will be.”

Scott Nogueira, a Boston-based meteorologist at the Weather Company, joined in the teasing of the towns rescheduling trick-or-treating.

One commenter on a Globe story complained that towns should not be in charge of Halloween scheduling.

“Since when does government (towns) think it has any business interfering with children enjoying themselves?” commenter “chuckflies” said.

“Man, Way to suck the fun out of the best holiday of the year. If you do not provide a treat, be prepared for a trick. Kids do not read the Globe,” said commenter “Awaterguy.”

Advertisement

Shelley Murphy of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.