It’s the final day of October and that means it’s Halloween. There’s definitely going to be lots of warm air across the region and you’ll notice the humidity throughout the day and all evening. Winds will be increasing later today and become quite gusty overnight. There is a high wind warning for Boston and Point South but there’s also a wind advisory West and north of the city for the overnight hours.

The wind will not be a problem during the day today and will tend to increase as we head towards sunset. The strongest wind will arrive well after Halloween festivities have ended. There is the chance that in the early morning hours between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. winds are strong enough to create some down trees and therefore power outages. I would recommend being sure your phone is fully charged when you go to sleep and you have an alarm which does not need electricity just in case you are one of the folks who loses power.

Winds are forecast to be gusty around and just after midnight. Weatherbell

Really Warm For Halloween

Temperatures today will be 65 to 70 and with the humidity kids will definitely not need any heavier coats and hats over their costumes. It will remain in the 60s most of the night. This isn’t the warmest close to October we’ve seen however. There have been years it’s reached 80 degrees! The image below shows our warmest, coldest and wettest Halloween since 1936.

October 31st has brought a wide variety of weather in the past. NOAA DATA

Wet Or Not?

What about the rain that of course is the one element that can spoil the fun a little bit. We had some showers during the overnight hours and there will be a couple of more showers during the day. The good news is that I think we are going to see a lull in the shower activity this evening.

Shower activity will be widely scattered in southern New England this evening. (COD Weather)

The animated radar loop above is a forecast of what the short range model believes will happen in terms of rainfall. Notice there is not much in the way of precipitation throughout this loop over Southern New England. This isn’t to say there can’t be a shower when the kids are running around getting candy, but the heaviest rainfall will stay back across New York State through the evening hours and then come through in the early morning hours of Friday. That line of red also indicates that there is the potential for thunderstorms, although they will likely diminish before they reach Boston.

The strongest winds will also be within that line of showers and that’s when if there’s going to be any wind damage it would occur. Once those showers pass, skies will quickly clear, temperatures will fall and the sun will be back out tomorrow afternoon. The humidity will also be gone and by Saturday morning, you’ll know it’s November. Boston may even go sub-40 degrees this weekend, the first time that has happened in over 200 days!