As of Thursday, nearly 1,900 vaping illnesses have been reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency said, and two people in Massachusetts have died, both of whom reportedly vaped nicotine.

A bill proposed in the Massachusetts House would prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products, which would include the flavored nicotine electronic cigarettes that are believed to be partially at fault for an outbreak of illnesses caused by vaping nationwide. The only exception to the ban would be for “smoking bars.”

Amid the onslaught of vaping illnesses that have inspired many states to ban flavored vapes, convenience store owners across Massachusetts are pleading with local officials to not treat proposed bans on flavored cigarettes as part of the same epidemic.

The bill, however, would ban more than just the vaping devices. It would also take aim at other flavored tobacco products, which has upset convenience store owners and those in the tobacco industry who say they’re being lumped into the ongoing vaping crisis.

“They’ve blurred the lines,” said Jonathan Shaer, executive director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. “They’ve conflated the situation.”

Some of the people affected by the proposed ban gathered for a rally on Boston City Hall Plaza on Wednesday, urging state and local leaders not to include cigarettes in the flavored product ban. The rally, hosted by Shaer’s group, as well as the Boston Convenience Store Owners Association, called for “sensible tobacco regulations,” organizers said.

The Boston Public Health Commission has also proposed a change to mint and menthol nicotine and tobacco products, recommending that they be sold only in adult-only tobacco shops, rather than the slew of convenience stores that can sell them now.

Organizers said that without being able to sell flavored cigarettes, many convenience stores likely won’t make enough revenue to stay open. And some of the stores that close will ultimately affect people in underserved communities who rely on them, said Rich Marianos, a former assistant director of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Take a look at the single mother who doesn’t have transportation, lives in a neighborhood that relies on one of these markets, and now you take that away because 85 percent of their business model is cigarettes, lottery, [and] snacks,” he said. “Now they have to shut down. Where does she go for her food?”

Many leaders, both on the state and local level, have pointed at the increasing number of vaping illness reports as evidence that these bans are necessary.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement announcing the city’s proposal: “Teen vaping is an epidemic that is particularly alarming because we know that nicotine use at a young age can have the power to lead to a lifelong dependency. The data is undeniable in showing that these amendments would save lives.”

But, the convenience store owners said, mitigating the youth vaping crisis should not come at the cost of the non-vaping products that convenience stores sell. The owners argue that their flavored cigarettes are simply different products altogether and are being unfairly targetted.

“We don’t need to ban anything but we certainly don’t need to ban menthol cigarettes,” Shaer said. “It has nothing to do with the issue, rates are at an all-time low, and the public safety implications are frightening.”

