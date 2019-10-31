More than 10,000 electric customers in Massachusetts were without power early Friday morning, as gusty Halloween winds moved through the region.

Approximately 10,478 customers were without power as of 12:15 a.m., most of them in Central and Western Massachusetts, according to the state’s emergency management agency.

“It’s going to peak after midnight, near 1 or 2 a.m.,” Bill Simpson, a spokesman for the National Weather Service, said about the wind gusts Thursday night.