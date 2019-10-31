More than 10,000 electric customers in Massachusetts were without power early Friday morning, as gusty Halloween winds moved through the region.
Approximately 10,478 customers were without power as of 12:15 a.m., most of them in Central and Western Massachusetts, according to the state’s emergency management agency.
“It’s going to peak after midnight, near 1 or 2 a.m.,” Bill Simpson, a spokesman for the National Weather Service, said about the wind gusts Thursday night.
Westminster police declared an emergency power outage after a tree fell across a roadway that took down live electrical wires.
“West Princeton Road will remain impassable for the next several hours between Westminster and Princeton. We have placed cones and barricades in the area,” police wrote on Twitter Thursday night.
Approximately 900 customers in Harvard, or about 40 percent, were without power Thursday night, according to MEMA.
The agency also reported approximately 5,500 customers in Hampshire County were without power as of 12 a.m.
Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CynthFernandez.