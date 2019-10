Nov. 1, 1950: Has the 15 cent MTA fare really got people flailing their arms and complaining? The Globe’s John G. Harris popped into the Park Street station and made a tour, talking to conductors, coin-takers, and riders. Net findings: “We heard no spontaneous squawks but were told that now and then there’s a ‘real lulu of a wail.’ And the old berating about service goes on. ‘I pay 15 cents and I can’t get a seat! Where’s the rapid transit!’ ’’