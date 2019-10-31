His latest Instagram post is going to play right into that.

While he’s much beloved in New England, to many around the country Tom Brady is a helmet-wearing villain defending a football empire.

The New England Patriots superstar shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday showing off his Halloween costume. He was dressed up not as Luke Skywalker, like the hero he is in many Patriots fans’ minds, but as a stormtrooper.

The fictional soldiers from the “Star Wars” movies are known for their white armor and helmets. Brady also posed with a Nerf gun and what appeared to be one of his dogs.

“Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) - Did Not Practice - Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween,” Brady said in the Instagram post.

