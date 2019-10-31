Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roslindale that sent two men to the hospital Thursday afternoon, one with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The shooting happened in the area of 581 American Legion Highway shortly after 2 p.m., Boston police said.
Officers received a radio call for a person shot at 2:04 p.m., Paul Donovan, superintendent of the bureau of investigative services, said at the scene.
Two adult males were located by police and were treated by Boston EMS for gunshot wounds, Donovan said.
Both victims were sent to an area hospital.
“One of the adult males is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The second male is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” Donovan said.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or the homicide unit at 617-343-4470.
