“Even though the weather has kind of put a damper on things for the traditional 31st, it has opened a door for people to say, ‘Hey, let’s go to the rest home and visit with people who are absolutely going to benefit from this,’ ” said Evie Boudreau, the home’s activities director.

In Athol, for example, nursing home Quabbin Valley Healthcare is hosting a “Monster Mash Halloween Bash” from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday with candy, games, and entertainment.

If the frightful weather is scaring your family away from taking to the streets Thursday evening for Halloween trick-or-treating, never fear — there are indoor alternatives that will make your kids happy and keep you dry.

In a telephone interview Thursday afternoon, Boudreau said children have been coming through all day in their costumes.

This is only the second year the Halloween Bash has been open to the public and not just the families of residents and staff. Boudreau said she decided to expand the celebration because “our residents were just beyond pleased.”

“The smiles on our residents’ faces are just so rewarding,” she said. “We enjoy what we do and we just want to make this as homey as possible for our residents.”

Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center in Medford is also hosting a trick-or-treating event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Another option is to take the family to a mall, which will be happy for the foot traffic, no matter how small the feet.

Natick Mall is hosting “Mall-O-Ween” from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For a $5 donation, kids can enjoy a Halloween party with a DJ and balloon animals before making their way around the mall’s retailers collecting candy.

Dartmouth Mall will also host trick-or-treating starting at 5 p.m.

