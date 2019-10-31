An increasing number of Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities are rescheduling Halloween trick-or-treating because officials have been spooked by frightful weather forecasts.
Rain, high winds, and reduced visibility are expected on Thursday night across Eastern Massachusetts, and Cape Cod and the Islands. The storm is expected to peak early Friday.
The Globe’s weatherman, Dave Epstein said that while winds will increase toward sunset Thursday, there could be a lull in the rain in the evening, during prime trick-or-treat time.
There’s bad news not just for the candy-loving tykes but for adult Halloween revelers, too. The city of Salem, well known for its festivities, is canceling its fireworks show but the Witch City is still a go for most of its events, the city said.
”A Halloween forecast threatening rain, wind, and rough seas has required a few adjustments to Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts, but most evening activities will happen as planned,’’ the city wrote in a posting that includes what’s still happening.
Here is a list of rescheduled dates and times for trick-or-treating as of 9:38 a.m. Thursday. The Globe will update as needed throughout the day.
Essex — Winthrop, Pickering, and Maple streets will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m, Essex police said.
Hardwick — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., town officials said.
Lowell — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., city officials said.
Shirley — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., town officials said.
West Brookfield — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., West Brookfield police said.
Hollis — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hollis police said.
Saturday, Nov. 2
MASSACHUSETTS
Amesbury — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., town officials said.
Athol — 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Athol police said.
Barre — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., town officials said.
Boxford — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Boxford police said.
Dalton — 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m, Pittsfield police said.
Deerfield — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., town officials said.
Fitchburg — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mayor Stephen DiNatale said.
Groveland — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Groveland police said.
Lee — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lee police said.
Leominster — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., city officials said.
Merrimac — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Merrimac police said.
Methuen — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Methuen police said.
Monson — 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., town officials said.
Newbury — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Newbury police said.
North Adams — 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m, Pittsfield police said.
Oak Bluffs — beginning at 5:30 p.m., Oak Bluffs police said.
Orange — 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Orange police said.
Paxton — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Paxton Police Dispatcher Chris McRell said.
Petersham — beginning at 4:30 p.m., town officials said.
Pittsfield — 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m, Pittsfield police said.
Princeton — 4 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., town officials said.
Rowley — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rowley police said.
Southbridge — 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Southbridge police said.
Sturbridge — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Sturbridge police said.
Swampscott — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” Swampscott police said.
Topsfield — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Topsfield police said.
West Newbury — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., West Newbury police said.
Westminster— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Westminster police said.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Hampstead — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hampstead police said.
Hudson — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hudson police said.
Kensington — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Kensington police said.
Nashua — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua police said.
Pelham— 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Pelham police said.
Salem — 6 p.m. - 8:00 p.m,” town officials said.
Windham — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., town officials said.
Sunday, Nov. 3
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Manchester — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Manchester police said.
Globe Correspondents Maria Lovato and Sofia Saric contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.