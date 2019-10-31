An increasing number of Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities are rescheduling Halloween trick-or-treating because officials have been spooked by frightful weather forecasts.

Rain, high winds, and reduced visibility are expected on Thursday night across Eastern Massachusetts, and Cape Cod and the Islands. The storm is expected to peak early Friday.

The Globe’s weatherman, Dave Epstein said that while winds will increase toward sunset Thursday, there could be a lull in the rain in the evening, during prime trick-or-treat time.