A motorcyclist was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries Friday evening after colliding with a minivan on Alfred Lord Boulevard, the Taunton Police Department said in a statement.
The Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 140 when it struck a Dodge Grand Caravan headed northbound, police said in a statement.
Officials responded to the intersection of Alfred Lord Boulevard and Worcester Street around 7 p.m.
The driver and passenger of the Caravan were not injured.
The crash is under investigation, according to police.
No further information was released.
