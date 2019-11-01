He was 22 when his B-24D aircraft was shot down in August 1943, the statement said. Finneran was a bombardier on the B-24, “Old Baldy.”

Finneran’s remains were identified by scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency this summer — 76 years after his death in Ploesti, Romania, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

NEEDHAM — US Army First Lieutenant Joseph Edward Finneran, an airman who died in World War II, returned home Friday night.

After a ceremony at Logan Airport, a hearse carrying Finneran’s remains was escorted by State Police down the Massachusetts Turnpike, arriving at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home on Highland Avenue.

The Boston Fire Department joined with firefighters from Newton, Wellesley, Sharon, and Brookline to stage on the bridges over the Mass Pike and roads to salute Finneran’s return.

“Thank you for your service, May you Rest In Peace,” the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.

Members of the Needham police and fire departments stood at attention shortly after 7:15 p.m. when Finneran’s flag-covered casket was taken into the funeral home as dozens of residents watched in silence.

Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon thanked first responders for honoring the fallen soldier.

“Thank you to all who joined us in Needham and Logan airport and along the highways in welcoming #WWII Army Air Force Lt. Joseph E. Finneran home after being killed in action in 1943, Condon tweeted Friday night.

A death notice for Finneran published in the Boston Globe said he was born and raised in Needham. “He was, by his sister Katherine’s telling, a kind and easy-going soul,” the notice stated.

The family later moved to Boston where Joe graduated from Jamaica Plain High School, Class of 1939, a standout athlete, the notice said.

For years, Finneran was involved with the Needham Golf Course, first as a caddy, later as assistant pro. Finneran enlisted 11 days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, according to the notice.

His survivors include a nephew, Robert Finneran of Walpole, who provided his DNA to help identify his uncle’s remains.

“What happened to him has been one of those unknowns my whole life,” Robert Finneran told the Globe in an interview last month.

Finneran was a first lieutenant bombardier, assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group and had been involved in Operation Tidal Wave — the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries in Romania during the war, the defense department statement said.

“He had completed twenty-five missions when he and his crewmates were lost in Operation Tidal Wave, a high-casualty, low-level bombing raid designed to destroy Hitler’s oil refineries at Ploesti,” the notice stated.

Finneran was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Distinguished Flying Cross with one oak leaf cluster and the Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the notice said.

Finneran is also survived by another nephew, William Glennon of Quincy, and his nieces Mimi Finneran and Sheila Creighton of Vero Beach, Fla.; Gail Finneran of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Mary Anne Baker of Attleboro.

A wake for Finneran will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be said at St. Joseph Church in Needham on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m., where he was baptized. He will be buried in Mount Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury.