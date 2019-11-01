The drill will start around 9 a.m. at 60 State St., the Boston Fire Department said.

Boston firefighters are warning the public that they may see smoke or fire trucks in downtown Boston because of a training exercise.

“We’re going to have companies training to combat a high-rise fire and a fog machine to simulate smoke, so companies act as if they were in a fire,” said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.

Alkins estimates the exercise will take up to four hours. He did not know whether there would be any traffic closures during the drill.

Advertisement

The department will practice using new firefighting technologies, Alkins said. The drill happens about once a year.

“There will be multiple fire apparatus in the area and you may see smoke in or around the building,” the department said in a tweet.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.