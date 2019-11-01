Eversource officials shut off gas service after a line was ruptured by a construction crew at Concord Avenue and Smith Place in Cambridge on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to the site following the break, according to a tweet from the Cambridge Fire Department.
The Fire Department tweeted at 2:15 p.m. that firefighters were preparing to perform “one more sweep” of the area before clearing the scene.
Police were directing traffic away from the area after the break, Cambridge Police Department spokesman Jeremy Warnick said.
Warnick said no one had been injured as of about 2:10 p.m.
Reid Lamberty, an Eversource spokesman, said officials with the utility were still on scene as of about 2:25 p.m. and said no customers had been affected by the shutoff.
The construction crew was not affiliated with Eversource, Lamberty said.
