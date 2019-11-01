Sun, a Chinese national who became a US citizen in 2015 and who was working at Yintech Innovation Labs at the time of his June arrest, pleaded not guilty to murder on Oct. 22, following his indictment Oct. 3. He’s been held without bail since his arrest.

The filing, called a statement of the case, was submitted Oct. 22 in Middlesex Superior Court, where Hongyan Sun , 50, stands accused of first-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Shen Cai, 49, whose body was found in her vehicle on the morning of May 30 near their home.

A Lexington man who allegedly murdered his wife in May had set up hidden cameras in their home to “monitor her activities without her knowledge,” prosecutors said in a recent court filing.

His lawyer, J.W. Carney Jr., has said in court papers that Sun “intends to clear his name at trial.”

But in their statement of the case, Middlesex prosecutors portrayed Sun, the father of a 14-year-old son from a prior marriage, as a controlling spouse who lashed out at Cai in the midst of divorce proceedings.

“During the course of the marriage the defendant became increasingly verbally abusive and controlling, including installed [sic] hidden cameras in the home to monitor her activities without her knowledge,” wrote Assistant District Attorney Suzanne M. Wiseman in the statement.

Wiseman wrote that Sun “also started siphoning the victim’s money from their private and her joint accounts into his private accounts.”

In addition, Wiseman wrote, there was “at least one” incident of prior physical abuse, and Sun “continuously” used Cai’s immigration status as a means to control her.

Cai, Wiseman said, told a friend days before her slaying that if she was found dead “it would be a homicide, not a suicide.” Two days before her body was discovered, Cai met with a new divorce attorney who advised her “of a more aggressive approach to her divorce,” Wiseman wrote.

Sun admitted to getting into a fight with Cai that night, Wiseman said, and police observed “numerous injuries” on his body “consistent with a significant physical struggle.”

Cai’s body was found in her vehicle on Worthen Road in Lexington early on the morning of May 30. The state medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide by mechanical asphyxiation, according to court records.

Investigators also learned that Sun arrived late to work on May 30, giving him time to “place the victim’s vehicle with her body staged as found on the public street by their residence,” Wiseman wrote. “It was also determined that there was evidence of the defendant’s efforts to clean up the crime scene at the house, and later attempt to dispose of shoes that were determined to have blood on them.”

Carney, a prominent defense attorney whose client roster has included notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, declined to comment Friday on Wiseman’s statement of the case.

But in a separate court filing in which he sought bail for Sun, Carney described his client as a “dedicated family man” who’s “extremely proud” of his teenage son.

“Dr. Sun has always lived a law-abiding life,” Carney wrote. “Dr. Sun is grieving the sudden and unexpected death of his wife, and the allegations against him have shocked and deeply saddened him.”

Carney said he’s received “an outpouring” of support for his client from community members, which he said was “especially rare” for a murder defendant in a pending case.

“The letters ... provide powerful evidence of Dr. Sun’s mild, steady and calm character,” Carney wrote.

Among those who wrote letters of support were Sun’s first wife, Yanmei Liu, and Jun Liu, a statistics professor at Harvard University, according to Carney.

Yanmei Liu, Carney said, wrote in her letter that when she and Sun were divorcing, Sun “recognized their differences” and tried to work with her for the best interests of their son. Sun’s former wife also described him as a “dedicated and supportive father.”

Jun Liu, the filing said, called Sun “good-tempered” and “considerate.”

Prior to Sun’s tenure at Yintech - where he conducted research on artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and derivatives - he held positions at Lucent Technologies, Kuberre Systems, Ameriprise Financial Inc., and Charles River Development, records show.

The next hearing in the case is slated for Dec. 17. A trial date hasn’t been set.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.