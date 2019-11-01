The Bailey balloon featured two giant pennies beneath the collar, a nod to Warren’s proposed two-cent tax levy on every dollar of fortunes above $50 million.

Campaign aides to US Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Cambridge Democrat vying for her party’s 2020 presidential nomination, posted photos Friday from Iowa of a 25-foot inflatable likeness of Bailey, her beloved Golden Retriever who makes frequent appearances on the stump.

If electoral politics is a dogfight, you might as well enter the fray with a really big dog.

Warren released her Medicare for All plan Friday, which she says would be funded with $8.8 trillion in employer contributions, and nearly $7 trillion in taxes on financial firms, large corporations, and a higher wealth tax on people with more than a billion dollars.

Those wealthy individuals would be taxed 6 cents on each dollar above a billion. That is on top of Warren’s previously proposed “ultra millionaire tax” — a centerpiece of her campaign — that would levy the 2-cent tax.

Bailey, of course, is not the first golden retriever to come into the lives of Warren and her husband, Bruce Mann.

The couple previously owned a retriever named Otis, who was a constant comfort to Warren during her initial entry several years ago into the rough-and-tumble world of Beltway politics. Otis was euthanized, after a long battle with lymphoma, days before Warren was first elected to the US Senate in 2012.

On Friday, several of Warren’s campaign aides gleefully tweeted out photos of the blown-up Bailey.

“Don’t Back Down. Work the Problem. The Elizabeth Warren (and GIANT BAILEY) way,” tweeted Mikala Paula, a media strategist for the Warren campaign, above photos of the giant pooch.

Kevin Liao, the Warren campaign’s press secretary in Iowa, joined the fun too, tweeting out a photo of the candidate standing in front of the Bailey float with her arms outstretched.

“The moment @ewarren meets giant Bailey,” Liao wrote.

Jess Bidgood, Christina Prignano, and Steve Annear of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at tandersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.