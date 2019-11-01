Firefighters responded to the blaze at 776 Truman Parkway around 1:15 p.m., said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.

Five people were displaced from a home in Hyde Park on Friday afternoon after a one-alarm fire started in the basement, the Boston Fire Department said.

A fire started at a home in Hyde Park on Friday afternoon, Boston firefighters said.

“I think it might’ve been contained to the basement,” Alkins said. But he said there was smoke throughout the building.

Two residents were home when the fire broke out, firefighters said. No one was injured.

“It took 30 minutes to knock down, but they’re still doing overhaul and an investigation into the cause of the fire,” Alkins said.

Advertisement

The multifamily home is a two-and-a-half-story wood-frame building, Alkins said. Firefighters estimated the damage at $100,000.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, Alkins said

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.