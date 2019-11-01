A tree knocked down by the wind is forcing the MBTA to deploy shuttle buses on the Green Line’s Riverside line between the Newton Highlands station in Newton and Kenmore Square in Boston, a situation the T expects to last through the Friday morning commute.

Trains are running on the D Branch between Riverside and the Newton Highlands stations, the T said.

“Shuttle buses replacing Green Line D Branch service between Newton Highlands and Kenmore due to a downed tree near Chestnut Hill,” the T posted. “We expect shuttling to continue through the morning rush.”