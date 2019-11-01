A tree knocked down by the wind is forcing the MBTA to deploy shuttle buses on the Green Line’s Riverside line between the Newton Highlands station in Newton and Kenmore Square in Boston, a situation the T expects to last through the Friday morning commute.
Trains are running on the D Branch between Riverside and the Newton Highlands stations, the T said.
“Shuttle buses replacing Green Line D Branch service between Newton Highlands and Kenmore due to a downed tree near Chestnut Hill,” the T posted. “We expect shuttling to continue through the morning rush.”
The problems on the D Branch were among the challenges the MBTA system faced after powerful winds and rain ripped across Eastern Massachusetts overnight, downing trees, power lines, and soaking metal train tracks.
Around 6:50 a.m., Keolis Commuter Services cited weather conditions and malfunctioning signal systems at railroad crossings for delays on the Fairmount, Haverhill, Providence, Rockport, Kingston, Framingham and Franklin lines.
Keolis, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail system, warned that delays varied depending on the line. Kingston Line train 032 was 30 minutes behind schedule between Whitman and South Station due to a “crossing gate and mechanical issue.”
