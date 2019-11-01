A 52-year-old Groveland man has been charged with four counts of child rape, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

Christopher d> Shramko pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape of a child with force and one count of child rape aggravated by age difference during his arraignment in Haverhill District Court Friday,

Shramko is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Nov. 7, prosecutors said. He was also ordered to have no contact with and stay away from his female victim, prosecutors said.