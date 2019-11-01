A 52-year-old Groveland man has been charged with four counts of child rape, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
Christopher d> Shramko pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape of a child with force and one count of child rape aggravated by age difference during his arraignment in Haverhill District Court Friday,
Shramko is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Nov. 7, prosecutors said. He was also ordered to have no contact with and stay away from his female victim, prosecutors said.
Shramko knew the victim, whose age and identity were not disclosed, when he allegedly raped her multiple times in one day several years ago.
Police arrested Shramko in his home Thursday night “after being contacted by a mandated reporter to whom the victim disclosed the allegations,” prosecutors said.
“While these allegations are deeply troubling, we do not believe that there was a threat to the public at large,” Groveland Police Chief Jeff Gillen said in the statement.
