Based on its current tuition and previous growth rates, the cost of attendance for the University of Chicago will reach $103,248 by 2025, the Hechinger Report found.

The projections are based on data from the Hechinger Report’s Tuition Tracker, a tool that tracked annual growth in total attendance costs for colleges from 2008 to 2018. These rates were then projected to the 2025 fall semester. The Hechinger Report is a nonprofit newsroom that reports on education.

Harvey Mudd College in California, Columbia University in New York, and Southern Methodist University in Texas are expected to cost almost as much by 2025, according to the projections.

The article noted that the total cost numbers are sticker prices, not paid by everyone. It said the universities use families who can afford to pay full price outright or through loans to offset the scholarships offered to students who couldn’t otherwise afford to attend.

However, the Hechinger Report said this strategy is not always effective is bringing more low-income and minority students to the universities as admissions offices intend.

This is because these students and their families still look at sticker prices when looking for places to apply to, and it causes them to shy away from applying, even though it’s not the price they would pay, the article said.

