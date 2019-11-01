MBTA Transit Police arrested a 21-year-old man after he was involved in an altercation with another man and a gun was fired at Ruggles Station in Boston Thursday afternoon, Transit Police said.

Andrew Cephas of Boston was arrested after shots were fired at Ruggles Station at 3:13 p.m., Transit Police said in a statement.

“A male, later identified as Andrew Cephas, 21, of Boston while walking through the lower busway engaged in a verbal confrontation with another adult male. The confrontation became physical, Cephas being the aggressor, and at some point a gun shot was discharged. No one was struck,” the statement said.