MBTA Transit Police arrested a 21-year-old man after he was involved in an altercation with another man and a gun was fired at Ruggles Station in Boston Thursday afternoon, Transit Police said.
Andrew Cephas of Boston was arrested after shots were fired at Ruggles Station at 3:13 p.m., Transit Police said in a statement.
“A male, later identified as Andrew Cephas, 21, of Boston while walking through the lower busway engaged in a verbal confrontation with another adult male. The confrontation became physical, Cephas being the aggressor, and at some point a gun shot was discharged. No one was struck,” the statement said.
Cephas later fled the busway, Transit Police said.
Orange Line trains were delayed more than 20 minutes after the shooting, the MBTA said in a tweet. Regular service resumed around 3:53 p.m.
“Subsequent to an investigation conducted by Transit Police detectives, a short time after the incident, Cephas was placed into custody for numerous firearm violations and Assault,” the statement said.
